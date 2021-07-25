Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $8.72 Million Stock Position in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 342,321 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,864 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of iShares Global REIT ETF worth $8,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 6,666.7% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 42.6% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

Get iShares Global REIT ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA REET opened at $28.71 on Friday. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $20.03 and a 12-month high of $28.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.07.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.