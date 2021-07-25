Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC) by 28.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 488 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 141,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,815,000 after acquiring an additional 6,609 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 64.1% in the first quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 11,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 4,588 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 15,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $1,121,000. Finally, Roosevelt Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 339,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,183,000 after acquiring an additional 16,280 shares in the last quarter.

GSSC opened at $62.76 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.96. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $40.17 and a twelve month high of $66.18.

