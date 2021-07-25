Glenmede Trust Co. NA Takes Position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 56,059 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXEL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Exelixis by 182.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,193,000 after acquiring an additional 113,733 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Exelixis by 205.6% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 530,182 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,641,000 after acquiring an additional 356,688 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Exelixis by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,662 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Exelixis by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 116,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,330,000 after acquiring an additional 12,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Exelixis by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,535,772 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,823,000 after acquiring an additional 21,569 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EXEL opened at $16.73 on Friday. Exelixis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.24 and a twelve month high of $27.35. The company has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.80.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. Exelixis had a return on equity of 3.47% and a net margin of 6.28%. The business had revenue of $270.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Vincent T. Marchesi sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $1,001,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Gisela Schwab sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 353,028 shares of company stock valued at $8,240,174. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on EXEL. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target (down from $47.00) on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Exelixis from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. TheStreet lowered Exelixis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Exelixis from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Exelixis from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Exelixis has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.75.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

