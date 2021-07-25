Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 7,206 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lowered its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 102,374 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,206 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $1,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HBAN. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 3.3% in the first quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,088 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 20,222 shares of the bank’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. TCF National Bank increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 13,982 shares of the bank’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the period. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,524 shares of the bank’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HBAN opened at $13.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a one year low of $8.52 and a one year high of $16.91.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 86.96%.

A number of research firms have commented on HBAN. Raymond James raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Rajeev Syal sold 27,674 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $428,947.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 285,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,417,639.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott D. Kleinman sold 6,225 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.56, for a total transaction of $96,861.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 212,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,311,992.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 121,390 shares of company stock valued at $1,924,912. 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, with $123 billion of assets and a network of 839 branches, including 11 Private Client Group offices, and 1,322 ATMs across seven Midwestern states. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumer, small business, commercial, treasury management, wealth management, brokerage, trust, and insurance services.

