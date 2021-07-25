Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $1.40 Million Holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA cut its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $1,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 15.3% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 68,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,570,000 after acquiring an additional 9,105 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 12.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,028,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $502,646,000 after acquiring an additional 443,262 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 98.6% in the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 5,951 shares during the period. Capital Bank & Trust Co grew its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.7% in the first quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 116,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,570,000 after acquiring an additional 3,044 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.2% in the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 73,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,259 shares during the period. 78.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Bank of America started coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Friday, May 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.07.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $143.05 on Friday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12 month low of $100.32 and a 12 month high of $154.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $142.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.69.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.18. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 11.70%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 40.68%.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

