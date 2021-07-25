Glenmede Trust Co. NA Cuts Stock Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lessened its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 118,483 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,627 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 2,228.8% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,585 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,474 shares in the last quarter. 51.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $972,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,776,994.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total value of $219,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,245,836.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,414 shares of company stock valued at $1,745,775 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on F shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Ford Motor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Ford Motor from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.08.

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $13.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.15. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $6.41 and a 52 week high of $16.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.43.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $33.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.72 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

