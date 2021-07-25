Glenmede Trust Co. NA Cuts Stock Holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA decreased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 570 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $1,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Hilton Worldwide by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Hilton Worldwide by 186.1% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. 96.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HLT opened at $125.26 on Friday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.50 and a 12 month high of $132.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.31. The firm has a market cap of $34.89 billion, a PE ratio of -41.48 and a beta of 1.32.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). Hilton Worldwide had a negative net margin of 25.79% and a negative return on equity of 2.24%. The business had revenue of $874.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HLT. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.00.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

