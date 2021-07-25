Gillson Capital LP Makes New Investment in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Gillson Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 403,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $8,171,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 23,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 95,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 26,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 36,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regent Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 35,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on BRX. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

Shares of BRX stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,157,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,035,321. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.58 and a twelve month high of $24.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.89. The company has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.74, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.72.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.22). Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 10.83%. The firm had revenue of $279.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.51 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were issued a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.50%.

In related news, CFO Angela M. Aman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 86,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,080,848. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Angela M. Aman sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 102,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,254,318. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,500 shares of company stock worth $982,550. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

