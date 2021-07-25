Gillson Capital LP Invests $13.97 Million in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Gillson Capital LP acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 28,298 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $13,970,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SIVB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 436.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,193,040 shares of the bank’s stock worth $588,958,000 after acquiring an additional 970,591 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $197,754,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in SVB Financial Group by 107.0% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 601,177 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $296,777,000 after buying an additional 310,820 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc acquired a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the first quarter valued at $79,551,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in SVB Financial Group by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,404,343 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,174,247,000 after buying an additional 151,778 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIVB traded up $1.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $570.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 422,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,435. The business’s 50 day moving average is $568.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $31.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 2.04. SVB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $217.23 and a 12-month high of $608.84.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $9.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.48 by $2.61. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 22.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 28.89 EPS for the current year.

In other SVB Financial Group news, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 16,237 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $584.57, for a total transaction of $9,491,663.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Edmonds-Waters sold 127 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.27, for a total transaction of $72,932.29. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,827 shares in the company, valued at $1,623,461.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 1,500 shares of company stock worth $852,500 and sold 26,096 shares worth $15,183,023. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on SIVB. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist raised their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $605.00 to $625.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $650.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $615.13.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

