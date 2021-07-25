Gillson Capital LP Grows Holdings in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Gillson Capital LP boosted its holdings in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) by 327.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 482,974 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 369,918 shares during the quarter. Equitable comprises 1.3% of Gillson Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Gillson Capital LP owned 0.11% of Equitable worth $15,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EQH. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Equitable in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Equitable in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Equitable in the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Equitable by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Equitable in the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Equitable alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on EQH shares. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Equitable from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Equitable from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Equitable from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Equitable from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equitable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.42.

Shares of Equitable stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $29.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,231,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,933,361. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.33 and a 52-week high of $35.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.83. The stock has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.93 and a beta of 1.67.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. This is a positive change from Equitable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is 14.43%.

In other Equitable news, Director Bertram L. Scott sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total value of $98,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Equitable Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

Featured Story: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.