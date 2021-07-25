Gillson Capital LP Buys Shares of 247,561 State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Gillson Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 247,561 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $20,798,000. State Street accounts for approximately 1.8% of Gillson Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of State Street during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of State Street during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of State Street during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of State Street during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of State Street during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 90.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of State Street in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of State Street from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of State Street from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of State Street from $103.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of State Street from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.38.

In related news, EVP David C. Phelan sold 50,000 shares of State Street stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.30, for a total transaction of $4,215,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,188,917.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 3,800 shares of State Street stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.59, for a total transaction of $321,442.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,392,182.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of State Street stock traded up $0.46 on Friday, hitting $85.35. 1,850,067 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,883,021. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.13. The company has a market capitalization of $29.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.56. State Street Co. has a 1 year low of $56.63 and a 1 year high of $89.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. State Street had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This is a boost from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.04%.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

