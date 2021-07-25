Gillson Capital LP Buys Shares of 141,780 Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Gillson Capital LP bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 141,780 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,440,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ACGL. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 246.5% in the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 984 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 197.9% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 67.9% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,338 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 155.5% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Arch Capital Group news, SVP W Preston Hutchings sold 37,500 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total transaction of $1,481,625.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,553 shares in the company, valued at $1,760,289.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Brian S. Posner sold 4,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total transaction of $100,960.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 122,146 shares of company stock worth $4,835,015 in the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ACGL stock traded up $0.40 on Friday, reaching $38.53. 1,039,788 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,591,118. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $27.41 and a 12 month high of $41.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.09. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 4.96%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Arch Capital Group’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $41.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arch Capital Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.43.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate (Non-Underwriting), and Other. The Insurance segment consists insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

