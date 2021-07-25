Gillson Capital LP Acquires New Shares in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Gillson Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 134,676 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $15,367,000. American Financial Group accounts for about 1.3% of Gillson Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in American Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $73,883,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in American Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $605,000. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth $27,868,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in American Financial Group by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,604,587 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $753,583,000 after acquiring an additional 193,432 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in American Financial Group by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 440,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,572,000 after acquiring an additional 155,117 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

Get American Financial Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. American Financial Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.50.

In related news, CEO S Craig Lindner sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.55, for a total transaction of $2,591,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,477,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider John B. Berding sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.75, for a total value of $257,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,171 shares in the company, valued at $4,914,516.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 209,134 shares of company stock worth $27,184,645 over the last ninety days. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of American Financial Group stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $125.91. The stock had a trading volume of 297,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,614. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.76. American Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.86 and a fifty-two week high of $141.25.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 17.83%. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. This is a positive change from American Financial Group’s previous special dividend of $1.50. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is 23.70%.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

Recommended Story: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG).

Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.