Getinge (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) Hits New 1-Year High at $41.32

Getinge AB (OTCMKTS:GNGBY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $41.32 and last traded at $41.32, with a volume of 177 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.70.

Several brokerages recently commented on GNGBY. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Getinge in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Getinge in a report on Monday, July 19th. Pareto Securities downgraded shares of Getinge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Getinge in a report on Wednesday. Finally, DNB Markets upgraded shares of Getinge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Getinge has an average rating of “Buy”.

The company has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.27.

Getinge AB provides products and solutions for operating rooms, intensive-care units, sterilization departments, and life science companies and institutions. The company operates through Acute Care Therapies, Life Science, and Surgical Workflows segments. It offers sterile transfer systems, closure processing systems, washers, isolators, sterilizers, and logistic automation solutions; practice-oriented monitoring systems and disposables, vascular and cardiothoracic surgery solutions, anesthesia machines, beating heart surgery solutions, ceiling supply units, connected solutions, and indicators, as well as washer-disinfectors, consumables, and IT-solutions.

