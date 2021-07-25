Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 1,953 Shares of Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO)

Geode Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) by 1.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 153,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,953 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mission Produce were worth $2,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AVO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Mission Produce by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Mission Produce by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mission Produce in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Mission Produce by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 50,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 6,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dean Investment Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Mission Produce by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 96,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after buying an additional 16,789 shares in the last quarter. 10.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVO stock opened at $19.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion and a PE ratio of 24.83. Mission Produce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.75 and a 1 year high of $22.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.51.

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $234.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.70 million. On average, analysts predict that Mission Produce, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mission Produce news, Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total value of $4,950,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 2,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total transaction of $53,868.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $294,610.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 377,390 shares of company stock valued at $7,554,448. 47.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 target price (up from $16.00) on shares of Mission Produce in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.57.

About Mission Produce

Mission Produce, Inc engages in sourcing, producing, and distributing avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It serves retail, wholesale, and foodservice customers. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.

