Geode Capital Management LLC Invests $2.74 Million in Vidler Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWTR)

Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vidler Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWTR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 307,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,737,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.67% of Vidler Water Resources as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vidler Water Resources during the first quarter worth about $258,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vidler Water Resources during the first quarter worth about $192,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Vidler Water Resources during the first quarter worth about $127,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Vidler Water Resources during the first quarter worth about $289,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vidler Water Resources during the first quarter worth about $11,602,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.22% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Vidler Water Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ VWTR opened at $12.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 0.92. Vidler Water Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.87 and a 52 week high of $16.28.

Vidler Water Resources (NASDAQ:VWTR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.93 million for the quarter. Vidler Water Resources had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 100.23%.

About Vidler Water Resources

Vidler Water Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the water resource and water storage activities in the southwestern United States. It engages in selling its water rights and storage credits in Arizona, Colorado, Nevada, and New Mexico. The company sells its water rights to real estate developers, alternative energy facilities, or other commercial and industrial users, as well as to water utilities, municipalities, and other government agencies; and sells its stored water to state agencies, commercial developers, or municipalities for their commercial projects or communities.

