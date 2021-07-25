Geode Capital Management LLC Has $2.95 Million Stock Holdings in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) by 42.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 117,364 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,175 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Relx were worth $2,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Relx by 74.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,551,595 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943,880 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Relx by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,525,712 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,624,000 after purchasing an additional 60,146 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Relx by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 727,089 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,294,000 after purchasing an additional 67,933 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Relx by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 624,826 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,721,000 after purchasing an additional 147,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Relx by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 327,853 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,249,000 after purchasing an additional 18,243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RELX opened at $28.53 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.52. Relx Plc has a 52 week low of $19.52 and a 52 week high of $28.64. The company has a market cap of $55.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.97 and a beta of 0.72.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RELX. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Relx from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Relx from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Relx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

