Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) by 16.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 543,148 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,473 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Solid Biosciences were worth $3,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Solid Biosciences by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 5,472 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Solid Biosciences by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 6,661 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Solid Biosciences by 62.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,652 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Solid Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $152,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Solid Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $348,000. 71.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Solid Biosciences stock opened at $2.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $306.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.65. Solid Biosciences Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.93 and a 12 month high of $11.58.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.34 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Solid Biosciences Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on SLDB shares. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Solid Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Solid Biosciences from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Solid Biosciences in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.75.

Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, engages in developing therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-001, a gene transfer candidate, which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial to drive functional dystrophin protein expression in patients' muscles.

