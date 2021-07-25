Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 28.92% and a net margin of 4.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. Genuine Parts updated its FY21 guidance to $6.20-6.35 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to $6.200-$6.350 EPS.

Shares of Genuine Parts stock opened at $129.09 on Friday. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $87.04 and a 52 week high of $135.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.32. The firm has a market cap of $18.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.815 dividend. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.86%.

GPC has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Genuine Parts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Sunday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $113.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.50.

In other news, insider Kevin Herron sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.31, for a total value of $330,775.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,819,791.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

