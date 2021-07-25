Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Genesis Energy operates crude oil common carrier pipelines and is an independent gatherer and marketer of crude oil in North America, with operations concentrated in Texas, Louisiana, Alabama, Florida, Mississippi and New Mexico. “

Get Genesis Energy alerts:

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised Genesis Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Genesis Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

Shares of GEL opened at $10.04 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 2.76. Genesis Energy has a 52-week low of $3.78 and a 52-week high of $12.78.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $521.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.22 million. Genesis Energy had a negative net margin of 26.35% and a negative return on equity of 19.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Genesis Energy will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genesis Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,114,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Genesis Energy by 241.6% in the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 289,765 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after acquiring an additional 204,949 shares during the period. Cushing Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Genesis Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $2,668,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genesis Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $2,802,000. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Genesis Energy by 6.0% during the first quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 89,911 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 5,095 shares during the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genesis Energy Company Profile

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deepwater pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico.

Featured Article: What is a Derivative?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Genesis Energy (GEL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Genesis Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesis Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.