General Electric (GE) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

General Electric (NYSE:GE) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, July 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $17.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.66 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 4.33%. General Electric’s revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect General Electric to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

General Electric stock opened at $12.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 1.06. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $5.93 and a fifty-two week high of $14.41.

General Electric shares are set to reverse split on Monday, August 2nd. The 1-8 reverse split was announced on Monday, August 2nd. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, August 2nd.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd. General Electric’s payout ratio is 400.00%.

GE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on General Electric from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on General Electric from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup initiated coverage on General Electric in a report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, initiated coverage on General Electric in a report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.60.

About General Electric

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

