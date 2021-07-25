FY2022 EPS Estimates for Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) Increased by Jefferies Financial Group

Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) – Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Frontline in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now expects that the shipping company will post earnings per share of $1.30 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.24.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The shipping company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $107.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.05 million. Frontline had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 27.55%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Danske raised Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.70 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Evercore ISI raised Frontline from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Frontline in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.18.

Shares of NYSE FRO opened at $8.03 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.36. Frontline has a 1 year low of $5.28 and a 1 year high of $9.21.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FRO. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Frontline in the first quarter worth $14,872,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Frontline in the first quarter worth $2,811,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Frontline by 6.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,681,571 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $47,772,000 after buying an additional 386,180 shares during the period. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Frontline in the first quarter worth $1,430,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Frontline in the first quarter worth $1,225,000. 19.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a fleet of 68 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. Frontline Ltd.

