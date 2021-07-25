FY2021 EPS Estimates for Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Cut by Jefferies Financial Group

Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Anglo American in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings of $3.76 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.82. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Anglo American’s FY2022 earnings at $3.38 EPS.

NGLOY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Anglo American from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Monday, July 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank set a $20.09 price objective on shares of Anglo American and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Anglo American from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.55.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NGLOY opened at $20.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.26. The company has a market capitalization of $55.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 1.05. Anglo American has a 12-month low of $11.47 and a 12-month high of $24.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 28th. Anglo American’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.40%.

About Anglo American

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

