FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Dover Co. Issued By Oppenheimer (NYSE:DOV)

Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Dover in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 21st. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $7.45 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $6.92.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.22. Dover had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 11.84%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

DOV has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Dover from $167.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Dover from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays increased their price target on Dover from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Dover from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Dover from $164.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.00.

Shares of DOV opened at $164.29 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Dover has a 12 month low of $101.54 and a 12 month high of $166.34. The stock has a market cap of $23.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.37.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.92%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Dover by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dover by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Dover by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Dover by 83.8% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Dover by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 3,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 83.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

