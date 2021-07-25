Fresnillo plc (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Fresnillo plc (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

FNLPF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Monday, July 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Scotiabank raised Fresnillo from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Fresnillo from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th.

Fresnillo stock opened at $10.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 5.89 and a quick ratio of 4.85. Fresnillo has a 52 week low of $10.20 and a 52 week high of $18.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.40 and a beta of 0.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.78.

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its flagship project is Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas. The company has mining concessions covering an area of approximately 1.7 million hectares of surface land in Mexico.

