Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) Holdings Lifted by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) by 31.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,018 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Freshpet were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Freshpet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,369,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Freshpet by 9.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,480,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,474,000 after purchasing an additional 404,131 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Freshpet by 46.4% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,147,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,233,000 after purchasing an additional 363,951 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Freshpet by 12.0% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,374,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,153,000 after purchasing an additional 255,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Freshpet by 533.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 201,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,605,000 after purchasing an additional 169,639 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 1,000 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.00, for a total transaction of $177,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,601,969. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Scott James Morris sold 7,500 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.42, for a total transaction of $1,360,650.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 146,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,640,075.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,311 shares of company stock valued at $5,399,322 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Freshpet from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Freshpet from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist upped their price target on shares of Freshpet from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Freshpet from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.56.

NASDAQ:FRPT opened at $158.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.74. The company has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -632.00 and a beta of 0.71. Freshpet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.53 and a 52 week high of $186.98.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.24). Freshpet had a negative net margin of 3.07% and a negative return on equity of 2.21%. The firm had revenue of $93.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Freshpet Company Profile

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

