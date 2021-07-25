Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) PT Set at €39.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) received a €39.00 ($45.88) price objective from Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential downside of 14.80% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on FRE. Credit Suisse Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. UBS Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €55.95 ($65.82) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €47.71 ($56.13).

Shares of FRA FRE opened at €45.78 ($53.85) on Friday. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of €60.16 ($70.78) and a 1 year high of €80.00 ($94.12). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €44.69.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care Germany and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

