Freicoin (FRC) Trading Down 45.4% Over Last 7 Days

Freicoin (CURRENCY:FRC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 25th. In the last week, Freicoin has traded 45.4% lower against the dollar. Freicoin has a market cap of $238,018.56 and $20.00 worth of Freicoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Freicoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0041 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded 38.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0934 or 0.00000271 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Freicoin Coin Profile

Freicoin (CRYPTO:FRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. Freicoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,502,113 coins. Freicoin’s official Twitter account is @Freicoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Freicoin’s official message board is freicoinalliance.com . The Reddit community for Freicoin is https://reddit.com/r/freicoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Freicoin’s official website is freico.in

According to CryptoCompare, “FireRoosterCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the SHA256 algorithm. The coin was made for the Chinese community and its name is based in the Chinese culture, in which Fire Roosters are Hardworking, resourceful, courageous and talented. “

Buying and Selling Freicoin

