Frax 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $4.30 Million (FRAX)

Frax (CURRENCY:FRAX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 25th. In the last week, Frax has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. One Frax coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.99 or 0.00002927 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Frax has a market capitalization of $240.97 million and $4.30 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002944 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001744 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.14 or 0.00038670 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.01 or 0.00120711 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.54 or 0.00139941 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,934.73 or 0.99889302 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002854 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $296.36 or 0.00872371 BTC.

About Frax

Frax’s launch date was December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 242,313,334 coins. Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Frax is frax.finance/#welcome

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance. “

Buying and Selling Frax

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frax should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Frax using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

