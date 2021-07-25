Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) PT Raised to $36.00

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at JMP Securities from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a “market outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JMP Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.16% from the stock’s previous close.

FTAI has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. assumed coverage on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.50.

FTAI opened at $29.96 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.98. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors has a 1-year low of $14.34 and a 1-year high of $34.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.96 and a beta of 2.00.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.07). Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a negative return on equity of 8.39% and a negative net margin of 38.63%. The firm had revenue of $77.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.67 million. On average, analysts forecast that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FTAI. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the fourth quarter worth about $235,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,812,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411,880 shares in the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $976,000. Aspireon Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,000,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the first quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.45% of the company’s stock.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates through three segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals.

