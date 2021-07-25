Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Sold by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems lessened its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,448 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Fortinet were worth $4,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 29,986 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,375,000 after acquiring an additional 3,925 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 650,689 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $119,986,000 after acquiring an additional 53,462 shares during the period. National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 225,468 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,489,000 after acquiring an additional 9,036 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 379.2% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,855 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 9,381 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 1,471.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,640,134 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,777,834,000 after purchasing an additional 9,026,701 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT opened at $275.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.15, a PEG ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.10. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.75 and a 12 month high of $276.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $236.06.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $710.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.91 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.96% and a return on equity of 54.85%. As a group, analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.02, for a total value of $319,331.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $420,692.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kelly Ducourty sold 869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total transaction of $187,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 896 shares in the company, valued at $193,536. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,409 shares of company stock valued at $10,774,244. Insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $205.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $190.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fortinet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.81.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Further Reading: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.