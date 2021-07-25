FORA Capital LLC Takes Position in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ossiam boosted its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 5.0% during the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 6,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 47.4% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 7.4% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 72.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 52,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,304,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HAIN. TheStreet raised The Hain Celestial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Hain Celestial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Hain Celestial Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.22.

Shares of HAIN stock opened at $39.81 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.53 and a beta of 0.79. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.10 and a fifty-two week high of $46.02.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $492.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.74 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 1.97%. The company’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Shervin J. Korangy sold 6,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.74, for a total value of $274,995.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,431 shares in the company, valued at $1,443,458.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jeryl Wolfe sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.68, for a total value of $122,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,457.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. Its brands include Alba Botanica, Avalon Organics, Earth’s Best, JASON, Live Clean, One Step, and Queen Helene. The company was founded by Irwin David Simon on May 19, 1993 and is headquartered in Lake Success, NY.

