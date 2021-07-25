FORA Capital LLC Takes Position in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 3.1% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in National Health Investors by 0.8% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 27,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of National Health Investors by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its holdings in National Health Investors by 2.9% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 12,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in National Health Investors during the first quarter worth $31,000. 63.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robert T. Webb acquired 1,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $65.00 per share, with a total value of $76,960.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 63,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,117,035. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NHI opened at $67.86 on Friday. National Health Investors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.70 and a fifty-two week high of $78.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 21.67 and a quick ratio of 21.67.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $80.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.88 million. National Health Investors had a net margin of 48.23% and a return on equity of 10.47%. National Health Investors’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.29%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NHI. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on National Health Investors from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Capital One Financial cut shares of National Health Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded National Health Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. National Health Investors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.13.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

