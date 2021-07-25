FORA Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 223 Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Silicon Laboratories by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,911,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $833,866,000 after acquiring an additional 49,919 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 3.9% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 788,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $111,193,000 after purchasing an additional 29,869 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 3.6% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 785,476 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $110,807,000 after purchasing an additional 27,262 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 8.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 770,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $108,722,000 after purchasing an additional 61,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 120.0% during the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 550,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,589,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. 92.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Sumit Sadana bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $132.80 per share, with a total value of $132,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,365,316.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SLAB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $135.00 price target (down previously from $163.00) on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.92.

NASDAQ:SLAB opened at $145.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 280.10, a PEG ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $141.08. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.19 and a 52 week high of $163.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 5.71 and a quick ratio of 5.18.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $255.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.11 million. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 2.57%. The business’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Silicon Laboratories Profile

Silicon Laboratories, Inc designs and develops analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The firm offers microcontrollers, wireless, sensors, USB bridges, analog, clocks and oscillators, isolators, power, audio and radio, modems and TV and video product categories. It provides solutions for automotive, communications, data centers, healthcare & fitness, home automation & entertainment, industrial automation & power and retail industries.

