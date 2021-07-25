FORA Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 2,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 69,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 6,967 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,460,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,630,000 after acquiring an additional 402,685 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 239,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,459,000 after acquiring an additional 28,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 222,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EPRT opened at $29.14 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.17. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.67 and a 12-month high of $29.46. The company has a current ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.34.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.15). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 2.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. This is an increase from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 227.27%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EPRT shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.81.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

