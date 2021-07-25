FORA Capital LLC Makes New Investment in China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (NYSE:SNP)

FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (NYSE:SNP) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 621 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in China Petroleum & Chemical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in China Petroleum & Chemical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in China Petroleum & Chemical by 805.2% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in China Petroleum & Chemical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in China Petroleum & Chemical by 246.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Get China Petroleum & Chemical alerts:

Shares of China Petroleum & Chemical stock opened at $46.55 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.59. The company has a market cap of $56.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.39, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. China Petroleum & Chemical Co. has a 52 week low of $38.18 and a 52 week high of $58.40.

China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE:SNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. China Petroleum & Chemical had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 3.29%. The company had revenue of $88.99 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that China Petroleum & Chemical Co. will post 7.73 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC upgraded China Petroleum & Chemical to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised China Petroleum & Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $51.71 to $61.98 in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded China Petroleum & Chemical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.49.

China Petroleum & Chemical Profile

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in oil and gas, and chemical operations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.

Further Reading: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (NYSE:SNP).

Receive News & Ratings for China Petroleum & Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Petroleum & Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.