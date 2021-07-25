FORA Capital LLC Has $45,000 Stock Holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)

FORA Capital LLC trimmed its position in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) by 92.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,099 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment were worth $45,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WWE. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 170.7% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 400.0% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 69.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WWE opened at $49.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.49. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.44 and a 52-week high of $70.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.85 and a beta of 1.50.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.28. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 40.49% and a net margin of 15.78%. The business had revenue of $263.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WWE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Barclays increased their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Cfra downgraded World Wrestling Entertainment to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.42.

In related news, EVP Paul Levesque sold 37,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total value of $2,063,594.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 41.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

