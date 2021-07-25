FORA Capital LLC Has $39,000 Holdings in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

FORA Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 72.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,256 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LEG. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Leggett & Platt by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,943,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,590,000 after acquiring an additional 910,934 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 5.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,491,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,687,000 after purchasing an additional 125,035 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Leggett & Platt by 45.5% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,148,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,073,000 after purchasing an additional 672,327 shares in the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Leggett & Platt by 65.5% during the first quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,901,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,800,000 after purchasing an additional 752,559 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Leggett & Platt by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,616,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,616,000 after buying an additional 7,357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Leggett & Platt stock opened at $48.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.00. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $35.28 and a 1 year high of $59.16.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.22. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 24.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This is an increase from Leggett & Platt’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.87%.

In related news, Director Joseph W. Mcclanathan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.47, for a total value of $282,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,611,710.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph W. Mcclanathan sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.61, for a total value of $83,415.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,503,750.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,677 shares of company stock worth $1,282,302 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

LEG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Leggett & Platt from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.50.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to shape wires into innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

