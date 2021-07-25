FOAM Achieves Market Capitalization of $10.93 Million (FOAM)

FOAM (CURRENCY:FOAM) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 25th. One FOAM coin can currently be bought for $0.0345 or 0.00000100 BTC on major exchanges. FOAM has a total market cap of $10.93 million and $7,327.00 worth of FOAM was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, FOAM has traded 20.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002910 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.77 or 0.00048792 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00017785 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002730 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002913 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $280.13 or 0.00815174 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00006146 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000334 BTC.

FOAM Coin Profile

FOAM (CRYPTO:FOAM) is a coin. FOAM’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 316,571,950 coins. The Reddit community for FOAM is /r/foamprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FOAM’s official Twitter account is @foamspace and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FOAM is www.foam.space . FOAM’s official message board is blog.foam.space

According to CryptoCompare, “FOAM is an open protocol for decentralized, geospatial data markets. The protocol is designed to empower users to build a consensus-driven map of the world that can be trusted for every application. As technology evolves and changes, maps need to change too. FOAM secures physical space on the blockchain, harnessing the power of Ethereum with a cryptographic software utility token used to provide computational work and verification to the network. The component elements of the FOAM protocol are designed to provide spatial protocols, standards, and applications that bring geospatial data to blockchains and empower a consensus-driven map of the world. Token mechanisms and crypto economics underpin the elements of FOAM and empower the distributed users to coordinate and interact in a decentralized and permissionless fashion. “

Buying and Selling FOAM

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FOAM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FOAM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FOAM using one of the exchanges listed above.

