Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) Rating Increased to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on PDYPY. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Flutter Entertainment from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flutter Entertainment from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $104.00.

Shares of PDYPY opened at $89.32 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.44 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $92.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Flutter Entertainment has a 1 year low of $71.58 and a 1 year high of $119.41.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through PPB, PokerStars, Sky Betting & Gaming, Australia, and US segments. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

