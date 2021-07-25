Flow Traders U.S. LLC Invests $1.28 Million in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 29,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,281,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keystone Financial Group bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,364,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 400.3% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 48,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 38,926 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 81.5% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 11,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 5,331 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,404,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,871,000 after purchasing an additional 78,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 284.6% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 24,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 17,824 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF stock opened at $43.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.45. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a 1 year low of $34.21 and a 1 year high of $47.37.

