Flow Traders U.S. LLC Increases Stock Position in Aberdeen Standard Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF (NYSEARCA:BCD)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF (NYSEARCA:BCD) by 15.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,689 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,186 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF were worth $1,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Mengis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $386,000.

NYSEARCA:BCD opened at $31.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.32. Aberdeen Standard Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF has a 1-year low of $22.00 and a 1-year high of $31.25.

