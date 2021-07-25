Flow Traders U.S. LLC Has $1.20 Million Stake in IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Insured ETF (NYSEARCA:MMIN)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Insured ETF (NYSEARCA:MMIN) by 113.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,110 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,412 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 0.28% of IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Insured ETF worth $1,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. grew its position in shares of IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Insured ETF by 24.8% in the first quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. now owns 273,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,465,000 after purchasing an additional 54,444 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Insured ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,104,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Insured ETF by 38.3% in the first quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 8,160 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MMIN opened at $27.89 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.70. IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Insured ETF has a 52-week low of $26.93 and a 52-week high of $27.94.

See Also: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Insured ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Insured ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.