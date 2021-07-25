Flow Traders U.S. LLC Buys Shares of 45,650 American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 45,650 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $1,091,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAL. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 10.0% during the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 18,776,072 shares of the airline’s stock worth $448,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713,375 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in American Airlines Group by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,648,400 shares of the airline’s stock worth $277,953,000 after buying an additional 1,123,160 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in American Airlines Group by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,528,863 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $132,140,000 after buying an additional 265,157 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in American Airlines Group by 3.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,378,296 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $128,542,000 after buying an additional 197,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,181,194 shares of the airline’s stock worth $65,938,000 after acquiring an additional 715,291 shares in the last quarter. 51.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

American Airlines Group stock opened at $21.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.83. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.63 and a 52 week high of $26.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.35.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($1.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.71) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.48 billion. The company’s revenue was up 361.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($7.82) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -7.57 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Raymond James raised American Airlines Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.29.

American Airlines Group Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Recommended Story: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL).

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.