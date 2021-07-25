Flow Traders U.S. LLC Buys Shares of 19,579 SPDR DoubleLine Emerging Markets Fixed Income ETF (BATS:EMTL)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR DoubleLine Emerging Markets Fixed Income ETF (BATS:EMTL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 19,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $984,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in SPDR DoubleLine Emerging Markets Fixed Income ETF during the first quarter valued at $201,000. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. increased its position in SPDR DoubleLine Emerging Markets Fixed Income ETF by 9.2% in the first quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 26,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after buying an additional 2,244 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR DoubleLine Emerging Markets Fixed Income ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 67,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,415,000 after buying an additional 2,261 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of SPDR DoubleLine Emerging Markets Fixed Income ETF by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,176,000 after buying an additional 12,334 shares in the last quarter.

EMTL stock opened at $51.03 on Friday. SPDR DoubleLine Emerging Markets Fixed Income ETF has a twelve month low of $49.24 and a twelve month high of $52.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.79.

