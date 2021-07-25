FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Shares Sold by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. decreased its position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 18.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,640 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 20,525 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $24,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FLT opened at $257.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.43 billion, a PE ratio of 29.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $214.88 and a 1 year high of $295.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $263.82.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $608.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.61 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 31.73% and a return on equity of 28.76%. Equities analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 11.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FLT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on FLEETCOR Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, boosted their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $335.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.00.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international suppliers, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyse and manage their corporate spending.

