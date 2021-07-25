Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD) Plans $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, July 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0843 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st.
Shares of PFD opened at $16.59 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.86. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund has a 52-week low of $14.86 and a 52-week high of $20.88.
About Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund
