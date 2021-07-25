FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.40-2.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.51. FirstEnergy also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.400-$2.600 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FE. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. FirstEnergy currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.33.

FE stock opened at $38.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 0.24. FirstEnergy has a 52 week low of $26.17 and a 52 week high of $39.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 18.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that FirstEnergy will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.27%.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It operates 24,035 circuit miles of overhead and underground transmission lines; and electric distribution systems, including 272,531 miles of overhead pole line and underground conduit carrying primary, secondary, and street lighting circuits, as well as owns substations with a total installed transformer capacity of approximately 155,920,348 kilovolt-amperes.

