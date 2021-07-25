First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Given New $101.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $94.00 to $101.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup downgraded First Solar from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of First Solar in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. raised First Solar from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays raised First Solar from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Stephens started coverage on First Solar in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued an overweight rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. First Solar presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $97.50.

FSLR stock opened at $82.95 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.86. First Solar has a 12-month low of $58.34 and a 12-month high of $112.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 4.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.30.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.96. First Solar had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 17.34%. The firm had revenue of $803.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that First Solar will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other First Solar news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total transaction of $39,655.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,098 shares in the company, valued at $1,809,565.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 2,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total value of $219,763.90. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 4,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $381,243.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,552 shares of company stock worth $2,873,534 in the last 90 days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of First Solar by 2.5% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 28,896 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Solar by 30.8% during the second quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 119,158 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,785,000 after purchasing an additional 28,086 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its holdings in shares of First Solar by 73.0% during the second quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 5,450 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Solar by 38.0% during the second quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 3,725 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in shares of First Solar by 18.1% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 17,600 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. 74.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

