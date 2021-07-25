First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Shares Sold by Man Group plc

Man Group plc reduced its holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 29,678 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,102 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $4,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in First Republic Bank by 291.7% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 188 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 75.0% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 203 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Republic Bank by 24.1% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 422 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

First Republic Bank stock opened at $196.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.27. The company has a market capitalization of $33.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.34, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.11. First Republic Bank has a 52 week low of $100.38 and a 52 week high of $202.07.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 26.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 28th. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is 15.15%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on First Republic Bank from $177.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $174.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. First Republic Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.50.

First Republic Bank Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

